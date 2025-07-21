Flathead Electric Cooperative announces planned Tuesday power outage

KALISPELL — Flathead Electric Cooperative has scheduled a planned power outage on Tuesday, July 22.

The outage will affect members located east of West Glacier to Essex beginning at 10 a.m. and will last approximately five hours.

FEC notes the outage is necessary to allow crews to safely and efficiently perform required equipment maintenance.

Approximately 394 Flathead Electric Cooperative members located east of the Belton Chalet and along US Highway 2 East to Essex will be impacted by the planned power outage in this time frame.

FEC will attempt to contact members impacted by the planned outage by placing automated calls and/or sending text messages to those members.

During the outage, impacted members can stay current by visiting the Co-op’s Outage Center here.

Members with questions may call the Co-op at 406-751-4483.