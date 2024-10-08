Man killed in weekend crash near Kalispell identified

KALISPELL — Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a weekend rollover crash in Flathead County.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports 44-year-old Shaun Madrazo of Somers died in the early Saturday morning crash on Foy’s Canyon Road.
Madrazo was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck that rolled after he missed a curve which caused the pickup to leave the roadway and rollover and land on its roof.
Madrazo, who was not wearing a seat belt was ejected and pinned under the cab of the vehicle. He died at the scene.
The crash is being investigated by the Montana Highway Patrol.
More local news from KPAX
-
Ex- bookkeeper for Kalispell firearms business sentenced to prison, fined
-
Ravalli County closing outdoor burning due to fire danger
-
Four Montana legends honored at 2024 Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame banquet
-
Hamilton School District asking voters to approve sale of middle school
-
City of Missoula facing lawsuit over planned East Missoula subdivision
-
Man involved in Missoula County shooting, high-speed chase identified