Man killed in weekend crash near Kalispell identified

Authorities have released the name of a Somers man who died in a weekend rollover crash in Flathead County
KALISPELL — Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a weekend rollover crash in Flathead County.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports 44-year-old Shaun Madrazo of Somers died in the early Saturday morning crash on Foy’s Canyon Road.

Madrazo was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck that rolled after he missed a curve which caused the pickup to leave the roadway and rollover and land on its roof.

Madrazo, who was not wearing a seat belt was ejected and pinned under the cab of the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Montana Highway Patrol.

