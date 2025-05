KALISPELL — The Kalispell community is invited to learn about the final designs of the Main Street Safety Action Plan and provide public comments at a city council meeting on Monday.

Attendees will have the opportunity to review the designs, see how their feedback has been integrated, and provide public comments.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Kalispell City Hall.

Those unable to attend in person can participate via Zoom or email their comments to publiccomment@kalispell.com.