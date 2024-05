KALISPELL — A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash in the Kalispell area on April 11 has died.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the 63-year-old man from Kalispell passed away on Sunday at an area hospital.

The crash happened at 6:25 p.m. on April 11 on Foothill Drive when the victim hit a pothole and was thrown from his motorcycle.

The victim's name has not been released.