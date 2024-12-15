North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish sees record number of customers

WHITEFISH — North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish served 613 families a Thanksgiving meal – a record high.

They anticipate more than 1,000 food bank customers for their Christmas holiday distribution on December 18-19.

“Year round here we’re feeding over a 1,000 of our neighbors every week and the need goes up during the holiday season,” said North Valley Food Bank Director of Development Mandy Gerth.

North Valley Food Bank is seeing a big increase in customers this holiday season.

“Whether that’s people feeling extra stressed and not able to buy both gifts and food or the increase cost of heat in the winter,” added Gerth.

Gerth said each day leading up to Christmas the food bank is asking for specific donations.

They’re calling it the 24 days of giving.

“This week we especially have a significant need for sweet potatoes, yams and hams, so if you can tuck away yams and hams, those donations can be brought in person here at North Valley Food Bank.”

Gerth said the food bank is trying to raise $500,000 by the end of the year to ensure food security for their customers to start the new year.

Right now, they’re at roughly 30% of their fundraising goal.

“There are no income restrictions here at our food bank, anyone is welcome, we welcome everyone here.”

Gerth said there’s no better gift this holiday season than making sure your neighbors are food secure.

“For many of our neighbors it’s important to remember that’s it’s a time where people are hungry, they’re not having enough and it can feel like there’s not enough that we can do, but the gift of a meal provides so much security and hope to our clients.”

More information on the 24 days of giving can be found here.

