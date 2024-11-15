KALISPELL — It’s a celebration for book lovers this weekend as the Northwest Montana Book Festival comes to Kalispell.

The festival is free and open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Northwest Montana History Museum which is located at 124 Second Ave East in Kalispell.

The festival's mission aims to gather readers and authors in Northwest Montana to promote, celebrate and inspire regional writing.

Dozens of authors are expected to attend, featuring book presentations and exhibits. Northwest Montana History Museum Executive Director Margaret Davis said a wide variety of topics will be discussed.

“And It’s a diverse group of people who write about memoirs, wildlife biology and also poetry, children's books, so many different genres will be represented,” said Davis.

Speakers include:

