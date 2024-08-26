Remains of missing Glacier National Park mountaineer found

WEST GLACIER — The body of a missing man from Whitefish has been found in Glacier National Park.

Grant Marcuccio, 32, was located by Two Bear Air at approximately 2 pm on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The cause of Marcuccio's death remains under investigation, but traumatic injuries and the location of the body "are indicative of a fall," a news release states.

Marcuccio's body was found one-third of a mile east of McPartland Peak below the ridgeline between Heavens Peak and McPartland Peak. He was last seen by his hiking party on the afternoon of Aug. 18, 2024.

Marcuccio left his party to summit McPartland Peak alone and planned to rendezvous at a designated location. Rangers were alerted by the hiking party on the evening of Aug. 18 that Marcuccio never made it to the rendezvous spot.

A ground and air search involving several agencies began on Aug. 19. for Marcuccio.

"Glacier National Park staff would like to express their sincere condolences to the family and ask that the public respect their privacy," the release states.