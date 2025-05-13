Watch Now
River water safety workshop planned for Kalispell

KALISPELL — Now that the weather is warm, people will be heading to the water.

But before you do, you might want to freshen up on your river safety.

The Flathead Rivers Alliance is hosting a free spring river safety workshop on Wednesday, May 14, at Sacred Waters Brewing Company in Kalispell to kick off the 2025 float season.

Come and learn essential safety measures, including cold water immersion, gear demonstrations, and up to date river condition forecasts from experts at North Valley Search & Rescue and Glacier Raft Company.

