Samaritan House expansion project reaches major milestone

KALISPELL — A project years in the making in the Flathead has reached a major milestone helping keep the Samaritan House’s affordable housing expansion stay on track.

“This project serves to fit and fill a couple of gaps in the community,” said Samaritan House Executive Director Chris Krager.

Come July 1st, the Samaritan House will officially break ground on the first phase of their affordable housing project which has been in the works since 2021.

“We’re going to start with the first phase of the project which is family style apartments, 18 2- and 3-bedroom apartments that we can keep as affordable as possible,” said Krager.

Krager said the plan is to have the first phase completed by summer of 2026. They’ve already started taking applications.

“It’s families that are on fixed incomes, low incomes and we’re hoping to get Project-Based Section 8 associated with the units and so that will ensure their affordability that way.”

Some additional phases include 15 units of affordable housing dedicated to displaced veterans.

“You know Kalispell being the largest city in Montana with no dedicated housing for homeless veterans, that’s another gap that we’re hoping to fill.”

Krager added they have secured $8.3 million in funding toward the total goal of $17 million. He said community funding has been vital as federal funding through grant programs face uncertainty.

“Either $5 million or another $8.6 million.”

Krager said building the project in phases allow them to continue fundraising efforts.

He said individual donations including $2 million in recent community fundraising helps the project move forward.

“It’s really amazing just people’s generosity making this happen.”

More information on how to apply or donate to the Samaritan House can be found here.