Search continues for woman reported missing at Hungry Horse Reservoir

KALISPELL — A search for a missing woman is continuing at the Hungry Horse Reservoir.

Emily Rea, 33, has been missing since July 16 after she went to the reservoir alone to go paddle boarding.

Rea’s paddle board was found upside down with the paddle assembled and strapped to the board more than two miles away from her last known location.

Her cell phone was not with the board and last pinged on a tower reachable on the South Fork Road, “with the time of the ping consistent with her travel from the last security camera sighting to the Riverside Boat Launch,” a news release states.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office personnel have spent more than 1,800 hours looking for Rea from the ground, in the air and in the water. Dogs, sonar and divers are among the resources being used.

The U.S. Forest Service, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Glacier National Park, and several other agencies and independent resources have also been helping in the search effort.

The release further states that the Sheriff’s Office has received several follow-up reports and tips about the search for Emily.

“Unfortunately, none of the tips received have provided new substantiated information beyond what has already been reported,” the release states.

The efforts to find Rea are still ongoing.

