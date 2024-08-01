Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Search continues for woman reported missing at Hungry Horse Reservoir

Emily Rea has been missing since July 16 after she went to the Hungry Horse Reservoir alone to go paddle boarding
Emily Rea Missing
Flathead County Sheriff's Office
Emily Rea, 33, was last heard from on July 16, 2024.
Emily Rea Missing
Posted
and last updated

KALISPELL — A search for a missing woman is continuing at the Hungry Horse Reservoir.

Emily Rea, 33, has been missing since July 16 after she went to the reservoir alone to go paddle boarding.

Rea’s paddle board was found upside down with the paddle assembled and strapped to the board more than two miles away from her last known location.

Her cell phone was not with the board and last pinged on a tower reachable on the South Fork Road, “with the time of the ping consistent with her travel from the last security camera sighting to the Riverside Boat Launch,” a news release states.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office personnel have spent more than 1,800 hours looking for Rea from the ground, in the air and in the water. Dogs, sonar and divers are among the resources being used.

The U.S. Forest Service, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Glacier National Park, and several other agencies and independent resources have also been helping in the search effort.

The release further states that the Sheriff’s Office has received several follow-up reports and tips about the search for Emily.

“Unfortunately, none of the tips received have provided new substantiated information beyond what has already been reported,” the release states.

The efforts to find Rea are still ongoing.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report

More local news from KPAX
Flathead E. coli

Flathead County

Lawsuit filed connected with E. coli outbreak in Flathead County

Sean Wells
07182024 HUNGRY HORSE MISSING PERSON.png

Flathead County

Body of man who drowned at Hungry Horse Reservoir recovered

Kiana Wilson
Missoula Storm Damage Cleanup

Missoula County

Updated Missoula storm cleanup and resources information (Aug. 1)

MTN News
Scott Street Missoula

Missoula County

City of Missoula signs off on first phase of Scott Street improvements

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
Fire Danger

Wildfire Watch

Stage I fire restrictions announced for Northwest Montana

MTN News
Missoula Urban Camping

Missoula County

City of Missoula sets cost of implementing crisis camping ordinance at $1M

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader