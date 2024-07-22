Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Search continues for missing woman at Hungry Horse Reservoir

Emily Rea was reported missing on July 18 after not returning from the Hungry Horse Reservoir
Emily Rea Missing
MTN News
Emily Rea Missing
Hungry Horse Reservoir Map
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jul 22, 2024

HUNGRY HORSE — The search for a missing woman near Hungry Horse Reservoir continues.

Emily Rea was reported missing on July 18 after she didn't return after going to Hungry Horse Reservoir to go paddle boarding alone.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says officials have been searching the area for almost a week, using multiple tactics including dogs, divers, sonar and aerial search tactics.

The massive search area has been segmented and water and land search operations continued on Monday. Officials are also continuing to follow up on any leads they receive.

Sheriff Heino is reminding everyone to recreate safely and wear life jackets when on the water.

More local news from KPAX
072224 NIARADA FIRE MAP

Wildfire Watch

Crews battling Big Draw Fire in Flathead County

MTN News
12:57 PM, Jul 22, 2024
image001.png

Missoula County

Wildfire smoke impacting Missoula air quality (July 22)

MTN News
12:42 PM, Jul 22, 2024
Hungry Horse Reservoir Map

Flathead County

Two pets die after car drives into Hungry Horse Reservoir

Kiana Wilson
12:15 PM, Jul 22, 2024
dfmop.jpg

Wildfire Watch

2 of 4 major wildfires in Southeast Montana complex 100% contained

MTN News
12:15 PM, Jul 22, 2024
Miller Peak Fire Plan

Wildfire Watch

Miller Peak Fire at 2,481 acres, containment grows to 10%

MTN News
9:42 AM, Jul 22, 2024
Missoula County Search and Rescue

Missoula County

Berry-picker reported missing found safe near Lolo

Derek Joseph
8:46 AM, Jul 22, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader