Sidewalk installation in Evergreen is complete

EVERGREEN — The sidewalk installation in Evergreen has been completed giving kids a safe route to school.
Sidewalks have been installed along U.S. Highway 2 in Evergreen giving about 650 students a safe route to school.
The project is particularly important to the community as Evergreen School district is too small to have buses and many of the students walk to school along Highway 2 among 20,000 cars who use the highway daily according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
The push for sidewalks in the area began in 2005 and was aided by a House Bill from Representative Tony Brockman which passed in 2023.
