Toys for Tots toy donation boxes are out across Flathead and Lincoln counties

KALISPELL — The holidays are quickly approaching and Toys for Tots in Flathead and Lincoln counties is gearing up for their busiest year yet.

Toys for Tots has placed its toy donation boxes at 270 locations and is already seeing donations come in.

They are expecting around 4,000 kids this year in need of toys. Applications for families who need toys are now open and will be open online through December 17, 2024. This year, Toys for Tots will be holding in-person application events in both Flathead and Lincoln counties.

While it seems a bit early to be thinking about Christmas, this program is vital for kids in need.

“When a child wakes up on Christmas morning and they have a present that is brand new, they don't know what it is, nobody has touched it, nobody has broken the wing off or the dogs chewed the corner off or anything," said Kelly King who is the coordinator for Toys for Tots Flathead and Lincoln counties. "It's brand new, and they get to open that up and that just inspires even if it's just for a few minutes or some happiness and hope on Christmas morning for them. And that is the biggest motivational factor."

A fundraiser will be at the Barnes and Noble in Kalispell to Toys for Tots. The event takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can either buy books to donate to Toys for Tots or ask Barnes and Noble to donate a portion of their purchase to the program.

Toys for Tots holding in-person application events:



Eureka: The Chapel of Praise, Nov. 6, p.m. - 8 p.m.

Trego: The Trego Playday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Kalispell: United Way lobby (next to the Flathead Food Bank), Nov. 18, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Nov. 20, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Columbia Falls: Food bank recipients, Nov. 11, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.; Nov. 12, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Click here for updates or changes to the Toys for Tots sign-ups.

