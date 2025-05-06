Twenty dogs seized from Coram property now up for adoption

KALISPELL — Twenty dogs that were found living in unsanitary conditions and seized from a property in Coram back in March are now available for adoption.

The dogs have been cleared for adoption after thorough Vet checks, vaccinations and microchips.

“So, all the dogs are between 3 months old and about 3 or 4 years old that are currently going to be coming up for adoption out of this, and breed, we’re not for sure the breed but there are some different looks to them at least,” said Flathead County Animal Shelter Division Manager Austin Hicks.

Hicks said one of the rescued dogs had puppies at the shelter bringing the total number to 34 dogs receiving care.

He said the remaining 14 dogs are not yet cleared for adoption.

“We’re appointment based so what we try to do is if someone identifies a dog that they would like, they give us a call, we set up an appointment and it’s as easy as that," Hicks said.

Hicks said additional information on each rescued dog can be found on the animal shelter’s website.

“If you click on each name it will pop up a little bit of information on there and so the ones that are involved in this hoarding situation has that information on their bio," Hicks said.

Candy Evans of Coram has pleaded not guilty to one count of Felony Aggravated Animal Cruelty with a trial set for October 14.

The animal shelter can be reached at (406)-752-1310.

