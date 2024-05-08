Voters across Flathead County voting in Tuesday's election

KALISPELL — Voters across Flathead County will have the opportunity to vote on a series of school levies as well as Kalispell City Council Ward 1 and Ward 2.

The Kalispell City Council ward reelections are following an incorrect ballot distribution in the November 2023 election. Ward 1 and Ward 2 have been issued correct ballots and will get to re-cast their vote.



Kalispell, Whitefish, Columbia Falls school districts, and West Valley School all have general funds levies on the ballot. The most notable levy is for Columbia Falls High School building reserve levy as their high school needs a new roof.

Another vital levy for this election is the Evergreen Fire Department levy. The district has seen increased calls causing strain on their resources.

Their current operation levy will expire in 2029, and if this levy renewal and increase doesn’t pass, the fire department will most likely close down.

We will continue to monitor the election as it progresses.