Whitefish Community Foundation announces $370,000 in grants

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Community Foundation has offered donors and nonprofits a resource for philanthropy in the Flathead for 25 years.

They are celebrating their anniversary by providing three Flathead nonprofits with Major Community Project Grants.

The Samaritan House in Kalispell received $145,00 in grant funding for their affordable housing expansion project while the Alano Club of Kalispell received $70,000 to expand their meeting space for individuals seeking help with addiction recovery.

The Columbia Falls Kids Foundation received $155,000 for the renovation of the old Glacier Gateway Elementary School building that will serve as the new home for the Boys & Girls Club of Glacier Country, Land to Hand, Ruis Wrestling Academy and the Gateway to Early Learning childcare center.

Whitefish Community Foundation President and CEO Alan Davis said the Major Community Project Grants Program was formed in 2010 and has awarded nearly $1.5 million in funding to several nonprofits.

“This year is the 25th anniversary of Whitefish Community Foundation and to help kick off that anniversary milestone we really wanted to support some organizations and nonprofit projects that are trying to tackle some of our biggest issues here in the Flathead Valley,” said Davis.

The Whitefish Community Foundation has granted over $100 million to nonprofit organizations since its founding in 2000.