Whitefish community mourns the loss of beloved school crossing guard.

WHITEFISH — Crossing guards are often the first school employees to greet children and their families as they usher in the new school day.

Susi Kohler was a crossing guard at Muldown Elementary school in Whitefish - she kept children safe as they crossed busy streets, always holding a warm smile and a kind demeanor.

“Definitely like a behind the scenes role that no one understands or knows about until you’re like in their shoes or until you feel this loss and they’re not there,” said Muldown Elementary Kindergarten Teacher Alisa Smith.

Each school morning Susi Kohler would hold her post at the Asher and 7th street crossing.

“Good morning, Ms Susi, you know they would all say hi and grab a quick hug, and morning on,” said Susi's sister Lani Johnson.

Lauren Bradley has four kids attending Muldown Elementary, she got to know Susi pretty well.

“Every day I see her twice a day and that’s sometimes more than I see loved ones that I know and wish I saw more, and really the bottom line is, is we trusted her with our kids,” said Bradley.

After crossing guard duties, Susi would keep her yellow vest on as she doubled as the playground supervisor, five hours a day, rain or shine.

“We’re supervising the kids, we’re part counselor, you know many roles out there, but it’s a lot of fun and Susi really enjoyed that, and it showed,” said Susi's colleague Keith Gardner

On September 17, Susi died unexpectedly at her home in Whitefish at the age of 71.

Leaving behind a void as the school year moves on at Muldown Elementary.

“People benefited from her work and did not know what she did on a daily basis until perhaps she’s gone, we’re thinking more about it now,” added Bradley.

Families at Muldown are showing their appreciation and condolences to Susi’s family, leaving flowers at her crosswalk.

“Sometimes you’re running, you’re rushing and she’s the one there who’s actually protecting you and we really never said thanks, or if we did say thank you it was once a year because you see people like that all the time, and you forget sometimes to just say thank you,” said Bradley.

Community members have set up a gofundme to help cover Susi’s memorial expenses.

Flowers and dozens of cards written by Muldown students were delivered to Susi’s older sister Lani.

She’s been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from Susi’s Muldown family.

“It’s baffling me daily,” said Johnson.

A celebration of life for Susi is open to the public and will be held at the Whitefish Moose Lodge, 230 10th street, on Saturday, September 28 from 2 to 6 p.m.