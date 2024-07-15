Whitefish School District hosting community meeting over proposed bond

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish School District will host a community engagement meeting on Monday evening to provide information and answer questions regarding a proposed bond.

The Whitefish School District Board of Trustees recently approved two separate bond proposals for the high school building expansion and athletic improvements. The estimated cost of the building expansion is $26.5 million, and the athletic improvements are $6.1 million.

The expansion committee, administration, and board of trustees gathered feedback from voters through conversations and a community survey after the bond failed last fall.

The community session will be held at Whitefish High School beginning Monday at 5:30 p.m.