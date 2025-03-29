"19 Under 39" artists going above and beyond for art

MISSOULA — The Montana Museum of Art and Culture has a new exhibit on display with a unique twist. It features work by 19 artists, all under the age of 39.

The art hanging on the walls inside the exhibit brings the community together where Montana's next generation of creators are celebrated. For some this has been a goal of theirs for a long time.

“This one has been, like, really on my bucket list because of the fact that it's this collection of Montana history, and now I get to be a part of that," working artist April Werle said.

The art piece Werle contributed reflects exposure to different cultures and conflicting beliefs.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Art piece "... but you're white too!" by April Werle

"Painting these arguments is really cathartic because I'm painting hands, arguing with each other, and then it becomes kind of comical," Werle said. "It becomes like this really safe space to kind of evaluate how culture is being shared and evolved and experienced in the home by a mixed family."

Some art pieces take longer than others to make. One art piece in the museum carved by David Lusk, required three months of isolation.

“My dad passed away in some really tragic way and that piece was kind of the way that I sort of coped with the grief afterwards," print maker David Lusk said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News "Big Sky" by David Lusk



The creating of this piece made Lusk experience a range of emotions, some he felt we necessary.

“I think I felt it was feeling anger, sadness, you know, kind of happiness, joy, really, the whole full spectrum of emotions are embedded into that piece," Lusk said.

Though not all of his pieces require this amount of time, the creation of "Big Sky" allowed him to move onward from the passing of his father.

The first-ever invitational exhibition is underway, thanks to the generous support of University of Montana alumni Michele and Loren Hansen, alongside the dedicated efforts of the MMAC curatorial team.

As longtime donors to both the university and the Montana Museum of Art and Culture (MMAC), the Hansens have established a commitment to the UM Foundation that enables the museum to highlight, celebrate, and acquire works from promising young contemporary artists from across the state.

In an impressive response, over 100 artists across various mediums submitted their work for consideration in the fall of 2024. From this pool, a statewide selection committee has chosen 19 emerging artists, recognizing them as the leading talents of their generation.

For more information about the exhibit, click here.

