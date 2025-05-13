Annual DPHHS disability employment summit begins in Missoula

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) reports that over half of the 83,000 Montanans with disabilities ages 18 to 64 are employed.

However, it wasn't always that way, which is why DPHHS is hosting the third annual disability employment summit.

The summit at Missoula College is a three-day event aimed at educating local businesses about the value of hiring people with disabilities. The event also highlights resources available to businesses and individuals with disabilities.

Topics include mental health, recruitment, service animals in the workplace, workforce development, and many others.

"One in 4 people [nationally] have disabilities. People and businesses are already employing people with disabilities and don't even know it, so learning more about who those people are, how to support them, it actually impacts the entire workplace because the whole culture becomes more supportive," DPHHS administrator of disability employment and transition programs Chanda Hermanson told MTN.

Since the summit began in 2022, Hermanson says the unemployment rate of individuals with disabilities has gone down from 10% to 4%.

This year's event continues until Thursday with a variety of offerings.