Backcountry Film Festival showcasing inspiring outdoor films in Missoula

MISSOULA — The Backcountry Film Festival is back in Missoula, showing captivating stories at the Wilma on Thursday night.

The festival celebrates human-powered recreation and the spirit of wild winter adventures. Out of over 300 films, a few favorites have been chosen to highlight inspiring efforts for the festival's 20th season.

Presented by Winter Wildlands Alliance, funds raised by the show will stay locally and assist the Montana Backcountry Alliance in its effort to increase access to winter sports.

"We are actively plowing a couple of roads and trail-heads to our favorite backcountry spots, including Gash Point and the Bitterroot and Wisherd Ridge up the Blackfoot, and we're also working with the county to help improve the skiing on Marshall Mountain Park," Montana Backcountry Alliance Board President Adam Switalski told MTN.

Raffle prizes at the film festival include a yurt trip or a bag of backcountry ski gear.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.