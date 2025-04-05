Boys and Girls Club of Missoula County launches new weekday Homeschool Club

MISSOULA — The Boys and Girls Club of Missoula County wants to help the homeschool population get the socialization they need to build friendships outside of their home.

A new weekday Homeschool Club for youth ages 4 to 12 has launched, benefiting the 1,200 homeschooled children in Missoula County.

The program offers Lego robotics, 3D printing, D&D, and other group activities and is now open for registration.

Boys and Girls Club of Missoula County The Boys and Girls Club of Missoula County wants to help the homeschool population get the socialization they need to build friendships outside of their home.

The daily meetings will take place in the basement of Immanuel Lutheran Church. The goal of the activities is to prompt group collaboration.

The Boys and Girls Club emphasizes however that parents do not have to bring their child every day and can select days based off of the activities schedule.

Boys and Girls Club director Aly Nordwall says this is a way for the kids to meet others who live similar lifestyles to them.

“Homeschool kids are used to kind of being the center, to being the whole part of their parent's world, and so being able to sit down for 20 minutes to participate in something with a group and see what you can achieve in a team and to understand your role within a team," Nordwall said.

Boys and Girls Club of Missoula County A new weekday Homeschool Club for youth ages 4 to 12 has launched, benefiting the 1,200 homeschooled children in Missoula County.

"Are you better as a note-taker? Are you better as a leader? Are you better as somebody who can go away with a small part of the project and then come back to everyone else, they're going to learn a lot about themselves and how they're going to function in the world outside of their home," Nordwall continued.

The Homeschool Club is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays. Visit https://www.bgcmissoula.org for additional information.