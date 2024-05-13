City Club Missoula discusses two key primary ballot issues

MISSOULA — The June 4 primary is around the corner.

City Club Missoula held a forum on Monday to help voters get some more insight on two key ballot issues before Missoula voters.

The League of Women Voters offered information on a measure that, if approved, would allow for the structure and powers of local government to be reviewed.

There was also a presentation from City Fire Chief Gordy Hughes on the proposed mill levy of $7 million per year.

If the levy is approved, the fire department would hire 20 more firefighters, have permanent funding for their mobile support team, and build a sixth fire station.

Hughes noted that the department's response time is lagging due to increased call volume.

"Our grade is not an A+ it's more like a D... as far as our response times to these emergencies. Our consequences, with our increased call volume, is we're not meeting our time responses set by the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA). Right now, we are surpassing that by two, two and a half minutes."

He stated that the City of Missoula Fire Department strives to respond to an emergency in six minutes or less. However, they have been averaging 8 to 8-and-a-half minutes.

Hughes also said if the fire department improves its rating, then property insurance costs for taxpayers could decrease. Currently, the City of Missoula's Fire Department is at a three on the Insurance Services Office (ISO) scale.

"I've been told from persons in the insurance industry that [a fire department rating improvement to a 2] can equate to a 10% decrease in your insurance premiums," Hughes said.