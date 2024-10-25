City of Missoula announces leaf collection schedule

MISSOULA — It's time to get your leaves raked to the curb.

Fall leaf pickup is set to begin in Missoula on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, beginning in neighborhoods north of the Clark Fork River during the first week.

Those neighborhoods include the Rattlesnake Valley and Grant Creek, along with most of the north side of downtown and the Westside and Northside areas.

Crews will then move to central Missoula south of the river and throughout the city through Nov. 29. An interactive map of the leaf collection schedule can be found here.

The schedule starts in older neighborhoods with mature trees and the highest volume of leaves so that crews can return to those neighborhoods at the end of the season if weather permits, a news release notes.

City residents can also drop off their leaves for free at Garden City Compost between Nov. 5 through Nov. 29. This is for leaves only. Loads with branches and other tree or yard debris will be charged regular prices. Click here for more information or call 406-552-6619 for more details.

Missoula residents are asked to do the following to assist in the leaf collection process:



Rake leaves to the curb in the parking lane but not out into the bike lane or driving lane. Make piles long and narrow.

Ensure leaves do not block any stormwater inlets, especially if it’s raining or snowing as stormwater will not be able to filter through the leaves to reach the storm drain and could cause standing water or ice on the street.

Complete raking before your pickup week starts. Crews may visit your street on the first day. They will then move on through the area.

When parking, allow room for Streets Division crews to get to leaf piles with front-end loaders and trucks. See the Leaf Collection web page for parking instructions in Special Districts during leaf collection.

Leaves only, please. Debris and limbs delay leaf pickup and can damage our equipment. If you still have branches from the July 24 windstorm, please do not mix it with your leaves. Call 406-552-6360, and crews will pick them up as time and weather allow.

Trees must be pruned to a minimum of 14 feet over the street to the inside edge of the curb line. If your trees do not meet this requirement, they may have to be trimmed by City crews so that we can complete leaf collection.

Street sweepers will come through after leaf collection, as weather permits.

City officials note that if snow disrupts the schedule, crews will be moved to plow snow but will return to leaf collection as soon as possible. Updates to the schedule will be posted on the City of Missoula's website as well as on social media.

Residents who miss their neighborhood’s scheduled pickup time can call the Street Operations & Maintenance Division at 406-552-6360 to be placed on a list for another collection time, as weather permits and after all areas are completed.