Community members build houses for bats

MISSOULA — It's National Bat Week and in recognition of that, some community members got together to build bat houses to provide habitat for these animals that are vital to our ecosystem.

“They're all around us, but sometimes we don't see them. And I think I really like the idea of helping people come to appreciate an animal that is so underappreciated,” said Eliza Lindley, Americorp member serving for the National Wildlife Foundation.

There are a total of 15 different species of bats in Montana, with all of them playing a vital role in maintaining the ecosystem.

“They are pollinators. They are insect control, they are amazing. They're just cool animals and we want everyone to appreciate them as much as we do,” Lindley added.

Bats largely provide insect and pest control in Montana, helping to prevent agriculture damage and loss by eating the insects that eat crops.

“There's actually a lot of bats in town, but they're really hard to see because mainly they're out at night,” said Kyle Watson, U.S. representative for Titley Scientific.

The construction of bat houses made out of wood helps provide a habitat for the bats in our area, as they are currently facing habitat loss.

“A lot of the species that are in Montana are going to roost in these areas or in these habitats that mimic tree bark. And so the more habitat that bats have to choose from, the more likely they are to flourish in an area,” explained Watson.