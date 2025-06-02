Watch Now
Five Valley Kennel Club Missoula Dog Show wraps up

Owner and handler, William Bratcher, with his pet
MISSOULA — It’s no secret Missoula is a paw-friendly town. The Five Valley Kennel Club Missoula Dog Show took place at the Missoula Fairgounds and attracted many over the weekend.

It was open to the public as dog handlers along with their pets went after that 1st place ribbon.

The 2025 show attracted dog lovers of all ages, giving the pets a stage to show off their talents.

Owners could be found with their pets competing in conformation, rally, dock diving and dog races.

"I mean, what dog doesn't love to run?" said Jann Butler, FVKC's community outreach spokesperson.

Several sponsors made the four-day event possible for the furry champs and their owners.

