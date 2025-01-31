Freezing rain on the way: How to stay safe while driving on Missoula's roads

MISSOULA — Driving conditions in Missoula are expected to deteriorate with freezing rain in the forecast for the next two days.

If you need to be on the road, there are several precautions you can take to ensure your safety.

“I definitely recommend increasing your following distance when there's freezing rain," says Austin Hardy, a tow operator for Red’s Towing and Crane Service in Missoula.

Hardy is well-versed in road safety, especially under less-than-ideal weather conditions.

"You want to give yourself ample space between the people in front of you and back of you,” Hardy advises. “Keep an emergency preparedness kit in your car, including a blanket, water, and a medical kit."

The impending freezing rain could signal a busy weekend for tow operators.

"We tend to see an uptick in slide-offs and crashes involving other vehicles. The slide-offs generally happen on the interstate and Highway 93," Hardy notes.

Unfortunately, rollover accidents are also common during freezing rain. Tow operators at Red’s are ready for these situations, however.

“We’ll practice winching a vehicle at different angles. It just gives us more practice to be prepared for whatever we might encounter,” Hardy explains.

Zach Volheim/MTN News Drivers should make sure they leave plenty of following distance, turn off cruise control, and be prepared for the worst-case scenario when freezing rain hits.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) also cautions drivers about shaded spots and bridges, as these areas cool much faster than other sections of the road.

Drivers should make sure they leave plenty of following distance, turn off cruise control, and be prepared for the worst-case scenario.

The latest road conditions from across Montana can be found here.