Gem Aesthetics and Wellness moves to new Missoula location

MISSOULA — Gem Aesthetics and Wellness has brought a luxurious European vision to life to a brand-new location on Spruce Street in Missoula.

Owner Kacia Bundle says the relocation and expansion gives her more space to carry out her mission of making clients feel like their most confident selves.

Because of the quick transition from Orange Street to Spruce Street, it was all hands on deck — from Bundle’s friends and family — to make her dream come to life.

Offering a variety of treatments at their new location, the priority for Gem Aesthetics and Wellness remains making people feel their best.

Cynthia Carranza/MTN News Gem Aesthetics and Wellness owner Kacia Bundle performing a laser treatment.

From providing laser treatments to immune boost IVs, facials and more, Bundle says seeing people achieve their personal goals is the most fulfilling part.

“My job is really just to help them reach their goals, and I'm just a guide for them to help them take better care of their skin and give them that confidence to go out in the world and do the things that they really want to do," said Bundle told MTN.

Gem Aesthetics and Wellness is open on weekdays with parking available by the back entrance of the building which can be found at 410 West Spruce Street.