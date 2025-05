MISSOULA — Missoula's Orange Street off-ramp will be closed for two days next week.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will be conducting clean-up activities on the I-90 westbound off-ramp at the Orange Street interchange on May 22 and May 23.

Clean-up activities are scheduled to occur from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

I-90 exit 104 westbound to Missoula will be closed, so make sure to find an alternative route if you’re headed into town.