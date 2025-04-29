Invasive Species Action Network hosting aquatic pet rehoming event on UM campus

MISSOULA — They say there are plenty of fish in the sea, but what about all the aquatic pets that aren't taken care of?

The University of Montana is taking on a new school on Tuesday — a school of fish.

The Invasive Species Action Network is hosting an aquatic pet rehoming event on campus.

Local pet stores and rescues will take in everything from fish to turtles to frogs.

They are looking to provide a good new home to pets that can't be cared for as part of the "Don't Let it Loose" campaign.

The campaign provides education about the dangers of releasing pets, many of which can't survive in the wild and, if they do, can harm native species.

People who have an aquatic pet in need of surrender, swim over to the University Center's West Atrium between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday.