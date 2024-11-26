Last best chance to fill out Clark Fork River corridor survey

MISSOULA — Missoula might be getting a second wave… the fun, surfing kind. If you have input for the City of Missoula’s plans for the river that runs through it, now is your chance to let them know. Monday is the last day to respond to an online survey about the West Broadway River Corridor Project.

The project aims to bring massive changes to the river and its banks from McCormick Park to the California Street Pedestrian Bridge.

The project has been in the works since 2022, when the city officially teamed up with Trout Unlimited, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

After hearing public comment last year, the project team narrowed all the ideas floated by into three options. Now, they are asking for opinions to help choose one.

All the options aim to bring big environmental, safety and recreation benefits, from rebuilding the Silver Park boat ramp to fixing trails to erosion control. But they have some big differences like cost, limiting area access to protect habitat and, most noticeably, the creation of a new wave for recreation.

After hearing from the public, the project team will settle on one option, draft it and work to secure funding.

