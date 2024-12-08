Watch Now
LivAway Suites opens in Missoula, a new option for extended-stay travelers

MISSOULA — Traveling for long periods of time presents the challenge of finding a good place to stay, but LivAway, a new hotel right off of Broadway and Reserve, is trying to provide another option for longer-stay travelers.

LivAway is a national brand and the location that just opened up in Missoula is one of four across the country.

They bring a technology-focused approach to their hospitality, with a self-serve check-in kiosk and a cashless business model.

The rooms come with a large kitchenette, complete with a dishwasher and a small stovetop.

For the general manager, David Kaina, originally from Hawai’i, said being apart of LivAway is something that he is excited about.

“What I love about the LivAway brand is my cultural identity is to welcome people into your home and to be a part of a hotel that actually welcomes you in, is a place to live away from your own home, it really appealed to me,” Kaina said.

Within LivAway, there is a laundry facility and a gym, and the laundry room has tap-to-pay machines. LivAway also has a package locker located right inside the lobby.

LivAway offers both weekly and monthly rates for those who have an extended stay in Missoula, a nice option for those on long trips.

