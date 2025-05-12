LOLO — When the Lolo Peak fire ripped across the mountain in 2017, it took much of the area's vegetation with it.

Starting on May 12, thousands of new ponderosa pines are being planted.

“Our passion is helping connect people back to forests and creating those healthy and sustainable relationships between people in the landscape," Montana Forest Consultants CEO Zachary Bashoor said.

Watch the full story:

Lolo Peak undergoing forest restoration effort

Look up from U.S. Highway 93 and you’ll see large scars, reminders of the 2017 Lolo Peak fire, which burned almost 54,000 acres.

“Specifically, in this landscape, I mean it took out 95% of the trees," Bashoor stated.

Plus, you may notice ski runs that never see skiers or snowboarders.

“A previous landowner had the goal of creating a ski resort. He ran into some hurdles, trying to get the permits to actually operate the ski resort. Eventually, the project just fell flat," Bashoor explained.

To restore these slopes of Lolo Peak, Montana Forest Consultants, American Forests, Montana DNRC, and local landowners joined forces.

Emily Brown/MTN News

Now, at least 50,000 ponderosa pines are finding a new home on the mountain. Then, potentially planting on the ski slopes in the future.

“The trees were actually donated to us by the Montana DNRC and American Forests," Bashoor said.

While the trees were free, the cost to plant 50,000 of them is $64,000.

"The Montana DNRC actually funded this, and the landowner is also pitching in a little bit to do this," Bashoor explained.

The reforestation effort has many goals.

“This will ideally help bring elk populations back into the area, provide a little more cover for them, and then, of course, you know, trees also help sequester carbon," Bashoor detailed.

Emily Brown/MTN News

One of which is learning from the Lolo Peak Fire’s destruction.

“That was primarily Douglas fir and some other species that kind of overcrowded these forests," Bashoor said.

While they plant, the crews are also preparing the area for future fire seasons.

“We’re planting in spacing between 10 to 15 feet between trees," Bashoor said.

Crews will be working on the mountainside for a few weeks. So that in years, the forest will be full of living trees again.

“I hope that one day I can bring my grandkids out to some of these projects and they can see the benefits of what we've done," Bashoor shared.

Montana Forest Consultants has hundreds of thousands of extra trees ready for planting and is looking to work with more landowners across the Bitterroot.

Visit their website to learn more.