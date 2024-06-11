Maclay Bridge west of Missoula reopening Tuesday afternoon

MISSOULA — Maclay Bridge west of Missoula will reopen on Tuesday afternoon after being closed for repairs for several months.

Missoula County Public Works has finished the needed repairs on the one-lane bride and engineering firm HDR has inspected the work.

Crews began resurfacing the bridge with asphalt on Tuesday morning which will allow the span to reopen to traffic, bikes and pedestrians.

According to a news release, the weight limit on Maclay Bridge will remain at 11 tons. However, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) plans to inspect the bridge later this month and will evaluate the weight limit.

Missoula County closed the bridge — which crosses the Bitterroot River between North Avenue and River Pines Road — on Jan. 26, 2024, after MDT found structural concerns during an inspection.

County officials note it cost approximately $75,000 to repair Maclay Bridge and that MDT will pick up most of the tab with funding from Senate Bill 536.