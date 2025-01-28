Missoula Airport: 2024 sees record number of passengers, new flights coming

MISSOULA — The Missoula airport saw a record-breaking 2024, serving 1,021,055 passengers, marking an 11.8% jump in passenger traffic over the year before.
“This record-breaking achievement is a testament to the strong partnership between MSO, our airline partners, and the travelers who choose us,” said Missoula Montana Airport Director Brian Ellestad. “As we look to 2025, we’re committed to building on this momentum and continuing to enhance the travel experience.”
“The momentum of new air service options, lower fares and an impressive terminal carries us into this new year,” said Missoula airport board chair Deb Poteet. “We are proud of the success of Team MSO and grateful for the support from our region in choosing to utilize our airport.”
Phase 2 of the terminal expansion is scheduled to open in late spring and will include a permanent baggage claim, rental car offices, additional gates, and new concessions.
Missoula Montana Airport provided the following information about air service changes:
- Alaska Airlines will double its service to Portland, adding a second daily round trip on May 16, and increase its service to Seattle with a fourth daily round trip, offering excellent connections with both Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines. Alaska also resumes Saturday service to San Diego on June 14.
- Allegiant will restart their twice weekly seasonal flights to Orange County, CA on May 16 and to Oakland, CA on June 13. Allegiant has also doubled its service to Mesa, AZ, with four weekly flights this summer, alongside continued twice-weekly service to Las Vegas.
- American Airlines will double its service to Chicago and Dallas/Fort Worth while bringing back its daily seasonal flight to Los Angeles on June 5. New this year, an added morning flight to Chicago enhances timely connections to East Coast destinations, making travel more seamless than ever.
- Delta Air Lines will restart its second daily Minneapolis flight on June 8.
- Frontier Airlines returns May 30 with twice-weekly service to Denver, offering affordable connections through their Denver hub.
- Sun Country Airlines returns again on June 25 with their twice-weekly service to Minneapolis, offering another low-cost alternative for travelers.
- United Airlines will resume daily Chicago service on May 22 and daily San Francisco service on May 24, along with a fourth daily Denver flight restarting on June 26, enhancing connections even further across United’s extensive network.