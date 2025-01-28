Missoula Airport: 2024 sees record number of passengers, new flights coming

MISSOULA — The Missoula airport saw a record-breaking 2024, serving 1,021,055 passengers, marking an 11.8% jump in passenger traffic over the year before.

“This record-breaking achievement is a testament to the strong partnership between MSO, our airline partners, and the travelers who choose us,” said Missoula Montana Airport Director Brian Ellestad. “As we look to 2025, we’re committed to building on this momentum and continuing to enhance the travel experience.”

“The momentum of new air service options, lower fares and an impressive terminal carries us into this new year,” said Missoula airport board chair Deb Poteet. “We are proud of the success of Team MSO and grateful for the support from our region in choosing to utilize our airport.”

Phase 2 of the terminal expansion is scheduled to open in late spring and will include a permanent baggage claim, rental car offices, additional gates, and new concessions.

Missoula Montana Airport provided the following information about air service changes:


