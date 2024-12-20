Missoula airport rewards record one-millionth passenger upon arrival

MISSOULA — A record number of people have come through the Missoula airport, and on Friday, December 20, the airport welcomed its one-millionth passenger of the year.

Off a flight from Dallas, the airport staff welcomed the millionth passenger with a balloon arch and special gifts for being the lucky flyer.

The passenger went home with a year of free parking at the airport and a new travel bag.

Airport Director Brian Ellestad says this millionth passenger marks a big milestone for the growth of Missoula and the Missoula airport.

“Missoula and the surrounding area continues to grow. We hope to open up Phase 2 here prior to summer of this year,” Ellestad said. So hopefully in April or May time frame. So that will be opening up a permanent baggage claim, rental cars, more gates so it should be a really good summer that were looking forward to.”

Construction at the airport has been underway for years with one terminal opening in June 2022. The second terminal is expected to open around May 2025.