Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula airport rewards record one-millionth passenger upon arrival

Airport staff welcomed the millionth passenger with a balloon arch and special gifts for being the lucky flyer.
Missoula Montana Airport 1 Millionth Flyer
Derek Joseph/MTN News
Missoula Montana Airport Director Brian Ellestad rewarding the airport's millionth flyer on December 20, 2024.
Missoula Montana Airport 1 Millionth Flyer
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — A record number of people have come through the Missoula airport, and on Friday, December 20, the airport welcomed its one-millionth passenger of the year.

Off a flight from Dallas, the airport staff welcomed the millionth passenger with a balloon arch and special gifts for being the lucky flyer.

The passenger went home with a year of free parking at the airport and a new travel bag.

Airport Director Brian Ellestad says this millionth passenger marks a big milestone for the growth of Missoula and the Missoula airport.

“Missoula and the surrounding area continues to grow. We hope to open up Phase 2 here prior to summer of this year,” Ellestad said. So hopefully in April or May time frame. So that will be opening up a permanent baggage claim, rental cars, more gates so it should be a really good summer that were looking forward to.”

Construction at the airport has been underway for years with one terminal opening in June 2022. The second terminal is expected to open around May 2025.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader