Missoula airport flying through second phase of construction

MISSOULA — Major improvements continue at Missoula's airport as work on the second phase of an expansion continues.

Traveler Robert Elion shared his experience when visiting his daughter and flying through the Missoula airport.

“This is the first time I've flown into the airport with the new extension. It's beautiful."

Cynthia Carranza/MTN News Rober Elion was traveling through Missoula airport after visiting his daughter in Stevensville.

Missoula's airport has undergone a major transformation over the past few years with a new terminal that includes more dining options and gates.

But construction of a second terminal is already underway with airport director Brian Ellestad overseeing all of the changes.

“If you like our first bar, we'll have a repeat of we'll have a second bar on the next phase," Ellestad said. "But again, you'll be looking out over the field and have a great view of Lolo Peak."

Phase two is not just limited to food though as more bathrooms will be added, as well as a permanent baggage claim and more gates to handle the influx of travelers.

"It’ll be much, much better once we open up the second part of the building and getting that permanent baggage claim and more gates," said Ellestad.

The terminals may not be the only part of the airport expansion as there is potential for parking expansion as well.

While that may not happen before Christmas, Ellestad hopes holiday travelers will use the recent addition of economy parking on the east side of the terminal.

Cynthia Carranza/MTN News More parking is a possibility in the construction work that lies ahead at the Missoula Montana Airport

Despite the second terminal's construction, passengers say they're already seeing a difference when passing through Missoula's airport.

“I think the easy access, getting in, getting out quickly. It's not cumbersome at all. It's a very direct communication," said Elion who flies in often from Missoula to visit his daughter.

“The really nice thing about it is this open, open window, it really welcomes you. It's like your arms are being open wide, and say, come to Montana, come home”.

These changes are on schedule and we can expect to see results of the labor by May of 2025.