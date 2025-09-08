Missoula airport reopens following runway paving project

Missoula airport officials announced on Sunday that the runway project that stopped flights last week is now complete.

The 127-hour runway closure, which amounts to just over five days, allowed crews to work around the clock.

The project included improving several runways, especially for safety.

While the project is now finished, there's still some electrical work to be done through the fall.

“This was a major undertaking that required precision planning and execution, and we are incredibly grateful for the community’s patience and support during the closure,” said Missoula Montana Airport Director Brian Ellestad. “With this critical rehabilitation complete, MSO is positioned to continue to safely and reliably serve the growing air service needs of our region.”

A final paint project for the runway is scheduled for next spring.