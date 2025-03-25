Missoula City Council votes on subdivision rezoning, receives update on bills in the state legislature

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council had two things at the top of their minds on Monday night — rezoning and bills still moving through the state legislature.

Council members unanimously voted to approve the Linda Vista Subdivision, allowing the rezoning of 81 acres within the subdivision that are currently vacant.

The move would allow for two unit homes and townhomes to be built on one plot of land instead of one.

The Missoula City Council also voted to set a public hearing for April 7 on the the annexation of a property off of California Street, just next to the footbridge on the south side.

Bills still moving through the Montana legislature were also on the minds of council members on Monday.

Overall, the city has seen success with several bills the city opposed being tabled or defeated.

There were also several bills that the city supported that were also tabled or defeated.

There will also be some changes coming to street sweeping in Missoula.

Going forward, bright green cones will be placed in the areas that are set to be swept the following day.