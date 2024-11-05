Long lines continue at Missoula County Elections Center

MISSOULA — This election day continues to be a very busy one at the Missoula County Elections Center.
People have been waiting in long lines all day long looking to register or cast their ballot.
The lines remained long as of 4:30 p.m.
Watch the video below to learn more about what the scene has been like.
Earlier on Tuesday, officials looked to put out the work of other locations where ballots can be dropped off.
Voters can go to one of the following locations until 8 p.m. on Tuesday:
- McCormick Park - 600 Cregg Lane
- Russell Street - between YMCA and Fairgrounds
- Bonner School – 9045 Highway 200 E, Bonner 59823
- Clinton Elementary School – 20397 E Mullan Rd, Clinton 59825
- Former Cold Springs School – 2625 Briggs St, Missoula 59803
- CS Porter School – 2510 Central Ave, Missoula 59804
- East Missoula Community Center – 314 Montana Ave, Missoula 59802
- Frenchtown Fire Station – 16875 Marion, Frenchtown 59834
- Gray Wolf Satellite Office – 20750 US-93, Missoula 59808
- Hellgate Elementary School – 2385 Flynn Ln, Missoula 59808
- Lifelong Learning Center – 310 S Curtis, Missoula 59801
- Lolo School – 5305 Farm Ln, Lolo 59847
- Lowell School – 1200 Sherwood St, Missoula 59802
- MCPS Admin Building – 909 South Ave. West, Missoula 59801
- Missoula Library – 455 E Main, Missoula 59802
- Petty Creek Fire Station – 995 Terrace View Dr, Alberton 59820
- Potomac Greenough Community Center – 29827 Potomac Rd, Bonner 59823
- Seeley Lake Elementary School – 200 School Lane, Seeley Lake 59868
- Spring Meadows Fire Station – 9350 Ladyslipper, Missoula 59808
- Swan Valley School – 6423 Highway 83 N, Condon 59826
- Target Range School – 4095 South Ave West, Missoula 59804
- James E. Todd Building – University of Montana – 32 Campus Dr, Missoula 59812
Registered voters who did not receive ballots in the mail will vote at a polling place. Voters can visit myvoterpagemt.com to check their polling location.
Election Day voter registration is available until 8 p.m. at the Elections Center at 140 North Russell Street.
Elections officials note that all voters in line by 8 p.m. on Tuesday will be served.