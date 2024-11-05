Long lines continue at Missoula County Elections Center

MISSOULA — This election day continues to be a very busy one at the Missoula County Elections Center.

People have been waiting in long lines all day long looking to register or cast their ballot.

The lines remained long as of 4:30 p.m.

Watch the video below to learn more about what the scene has been like.

Long lines of voters at Missoula County Elections Center

Earlier on Tuesday, officials looked to put out the work of other locations where ballots can be dropped off.



Voters can go to one of the following locations until 8 p.m. on Tuesday:

McCormick Park - 600 Cregg Lane

Russell Street - between YMCA and Fairgrounds

Bonner School – 9045 Highway 200 E, Bonner 59823

Clinton Elementary School – 20397 E Mullan Rd, Clinton 59825

Former Cold Springs School – 2625 Briggs St, Missoula 59803

CS Porter School – 2510 Central Ave, Missoula 59804

East Missoula Community Center – 314 Montana Ave, Missoula 59802

Frenchtown Fire Station – 16875 Marion, Frenchtown 59834

Gray Wolf Satellite Office – 20750 US-93, Missoula 59808

Hellgate Elementary School – 2385 Flynn Ln, Missoula 59808

Lifelong Learning Center – 310 S Curtis, Missoula 59801

Lolo School – 5305 Farm Ln, Lolo 59847

Lowell School – 1200 Sherwood St, Missoula 59802

MCPS Admin Building – 909 South Ave. West, Missoula 59801

Missoula Library – 455 E Main, Missoula 59802

Petty Creek Fire Station – 995 Terrace View Dr, Alberton 59820

Potomac Greenough Community Center – 29827 Potomac Rd, Bonner 59823

Seeley Lake Elementary School – 200 School Lane, Seeley Lake 59868

Spring Meadows Fire Station – 9350 Ladyslipper, Missoula 59808

Swan Valley School – 6423 Highway 83 N, Condon 59826

Target Range School – 4095 South Ave West, Missoula 59804

James E. Todd Building – University of Montana – 32 Campus Dr, Missoula 59812

Registered voters who did not receive ballots in the mail will vote at a polling place. Voters can visit myvoterpagemt.com to check their polling location.

Election Day voter registration is available until 8 p.m. at the Elections Center at 140 North Russell Street.

Elections officials note that all voters in line by 8 p.m. on Tuesday will be served.