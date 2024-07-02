Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula County fireworks reporting hotline up and running

Missoula County officials are getting the word out about how to report illegal fireworks over the 4th of July holiday
Missoula County officials are getting the word out about how to report illegal fireworks over the 4th of July holiday.
Firework Safety
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jul 02, 2024

MISSOULA — Missoula County officials are getting the word out about how to report illegal fireworks over the 4th of July holiday.

The fireworks reporting hotline is open through Friday, July 5, and can be reached at 406-258-4850. Law enforcement will then be dispatched as available.

The hotline helps free up 911 dispatchers for emergency calls. However, officials note in a news release to call 911 to report fireworks-related emergencies such as an injury or a fire.

Fireworks are not allowed within Missoula city limits. They also can’t be used on federally and state-managed lands or in county open spaces and parks.
Fireworks are legal on private land outside city limits but can scare or disturb neighbors and pets and can also spark wildfires.

Missoula Fireworks Hotline

People planning to use fireworks should follow these tips to enjoy them safely:

  • Light fireworks in clear, open areas away from flammable debris like grass or wood
  • Always light fireworks on a flat surface to ensure they don’t tip over
  • Have a bucket of water and/or a fire extinguisher close by
  • Soak used fireworks in water before throwing them away

Click here to read more safety tips.

More local news from KPAX
Jim Bob's Fireworks

Ravalli County

Jim Bob's Fireworks has the lowest firework prices in the Bitterroot (video)

Zach Volheim
9:41 AM, Jul 02, 2024
Missoula River Recreation Floaters

Missoula County

Missoula County officials planning for summer recreation activities

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
9:07 AM, Jul 02, 2024
2024 Missoula Marathon

Missoula Marathon

Missoula Marathon director reflects on this year's race

Derek Joseph
8:34 AM, Jul 02, 2024
East Missoula Subdivision

Missoula County

Developers give insight on proposed East Missoula subdivision

Emily Brown
5:14 PM, Jul 01, 2024
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Crews responding to wildland fire in Grant Creek area of Missoula

MTN News
4:35 PM, Jul 01, 2024
Logan Health Childrens Hall of Heroes

Flathead County

Logan Health Children's Hospital celebrates 5 years, unveils of Hall of Heroes

Kiana Wilson
4:14 PM, Jul 01, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader