Missoula County fireworks reporting hotline up and running

MISSOULA — Missoula County officials are getting the word out about how to report illegal fireworks over the 4th of July holiday.

The fireworks reporting hotline is open through Friday, July 5, and can be reached at 406-258-4850. Law enforcement will then be dispatched as available.

The hotline helps free up 911 dispatchers for emergency calls. However, officials note in a news release to call 911 to report fireworks-related emergencies such as an injury or a fire.



Fireworks are not allowed within Missoula city limits. They also can’t be used on federally and state-managed lands or in county open spaces and parks.

Fireworks are legal on private land outside city limits but can scare or disturb neighbors and pets and can also spark wildfires.

MTN News

People planning to use fireworks should follow these tips to enjoy them safely:



Light fireworks in clear, open areas away from flammable debris like grass or wood

Always light fireworks on a flat surface to ensure they don’t tip over

Have a bucket of water and/or a fire extinguisher close by

Soak used fireworks in water before throwing them away

