Missoula County issues frozen pipe reminder

MISSOULA — Our continued cold weather has Missoula County and plumbing experts advising homeowners to be aware of possible frozen pipes

While most water lines have been run on the interior walls of a home to protect them from freezing, it doesn't hurt to have a constant drip running.

Older homes in Montana often have pipes running underground and out the side of the buildings, so you should make sure outdoor faucets have a small drip flowing as well.

It's best to allow airflow to pipes so you can open lower cabinet doors in both the kitchen and bathroom to let warm air reach them. Also, make sure windows near any pipes are closed.

When a cold snap comes in you should turn on all water fixtures for a small period of time each day and have it on hot. And remember, the cost of the additional water will be much less than having frozen pipes.