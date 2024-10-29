Missoula County mailing out tax bills

MISSOULA — Missoula County is mailing out 2024 tax bills to all property owners this week.

The bills are currently available online at missoulataxes.us.

Tax payments for the first half of the year must be postmarked by Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, for property owners who don’t pay their taxes through their mortgage.

The Clerk and Treasurer’s office is accepting tax payments online via credit card, debit card or electronic check (eCheck). Service fees apply when paying online by credit or debit card.

There is no fee to pay by eCheck, and the Missoula County Clerk and Treasurer’s Office recommends property owners use this option if possible.

Other options for submitting payment include:



By mail: Clerk and Treasurer’s Office, 200 W. Broadway St., Missoula, MT, 59802

Online: missoulataxes.us

By drop box: Blue courthouse drop box is located in the west parking lot off Woody Street

How to access tax bills online:

Visit missoulataxes.us

Click “pay my taxes”

Search by last name, property address, geocode or taxpayer ID

After the query has run, click “Detail” to view a pie chart that breaks down taxes among the different jurisdictions

Visit missoulaproperty.us for a visual search (then click the “Taxes” tab in the property information box once a parcel has been selected)

Additional information provided by Missoula County:

Because Missoula County collects taxes for all taxing jurisdictions within the county, property owners will see a portion of their taxes supporting several jurisdictions and districts. For example, Missoula County and the City of Missoula each set their own budgets and tax rates, and property taxes also support local school districts. Additionally, property taxes fund special districts that provide services like fire protection, bus service, irrigation, water and sewer. A portion of property taxes also supports schools statewide, including the Montana University System.

Missoula County created an online FY 25 Budget Book to help residents to understand the County budget and how it’s reflected in their taxes. It can be found online at missoula.co/fy25budgetbook. A website explaining each line item on the County portion of residents’ tax bills is also available online at http://missoula.co/taxes.

If property owners have specific questions regarding their tax bills, it’s important that they contact the appropriate jurisdiction.

Here are the six largest taxing jurisdictions likely to appear on a tax bill in Missoula County:



Missoula County Public Schools: 406-728-2400, ext. 1022

City of Missoula: 406-552-6122

Missoula County: 406-258-4847 (Clerk and Treasurer) or 406-258-4918 (Financial Services)

Missoula Urban Transportation District (Mountain Line): 406-543-8386

Missoula Rural Fire District: 406-549-6172, ext. 2

Montana University System: 406-449-9124

Contact information for more taxing jurisdictions in Missoula County is online at missoula.co/taxjurisdictions. More information on tax bills and payments is available at missoula.co/propertytaxinfo.