Missoula County Public Schools responds to changing federal immigration policy

MISSOULA — Missoula County Public Schools said they remain committed to supporting students and families as federal immigration policy continues to change.

With the switch in administration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security rescinded a policy that barred most officials from entering schools to enforce immigration laws.

Immigration enforcement could now happen in or around schools, which could have big impacts on schools, both in Missoula and around the country.

“I want to be clear about Missoula Public Schools' unwavering commitment to providing a safe, supportive learning environment for every student. Our mission remains constant: to educate all students in our care,” MCPS superintendent Micah Hill said in a statement.

MCPS said they are waiting for more information on if and how these policies will impact Missoula.

“Our values are not just words on paper — they represent our daily commitment to every student, including our immigrant students and families. Our schools will continue to be places where all students can focus on learning, growing, and achieving their potential, supported by our dedicated and caring educational professionals,” Hill stated.