Missoula County sending out June 4 Primary Election ballots

Montana's Primary Election will take place on Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Voting Ballots
MTN News file
Ballots for the school and special elections across Western Montana must be returned by 8 p.m. on May 7, 2024.
Voting Ballots
Posted at 10:37 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 12:37:24-04

MISSOULA — Ballots for the June 4, 2024, Montana primary will soon be arriving in mailboxes across Missoula County.

The Missoula County Elections Office is sending out ballots to the 63,000 active voters who are registered to vote absentee on Friday.

Missoula elections officials note that Montana state law does not require voters to designate their party affiliation when registering to vote.

That means all voters will receive four ballots — one for the Democrat, Green, Libertarian and Republican parties.

Voters should choose one ballot to vote, place it in the secrecy envelope, and then the return envelope, which they will need to sign before mailing or dropping off.

If a voter returns more than one ballot, those ballots will be rejected, and their votes will not be counted.

Voters also should destroy their unvoted ballots and not return them to the Missoula County Elections Office.

Residents are encouraged to visit myvoterpagemt.comand click on the “Voter Registration” tab to see whether they are registered to vote absentee.

Voters may see changes to where they can vote as a result of redistricting following the 2020 Census.

Residents can also visit the Missoula Votes mapfor directions to find their polling place which will be open on June 4 for the primary election.

Ballots are due back to the Elections Office by 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 4. Postmarked dates are not sufficient.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing ballots no later than seven days before Election Day.

There will be a ballot drop box available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the Missoula County Elections Center on Russell Street for this election.

Voters can also drop off ballots — on Election Day only — at any polling place or the drive-thru locations at McCormick Park or on Russell Street between the YMCA and the Fairgrounds.

Visit missoulavotes.comfor more information or contact the Missoula County Elections Office at electioninfo@missoulacounty.us or 406-258-4751.

