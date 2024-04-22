Missoula documentary 'Bodies Beneath Us' to premiere April 27

MISSOULA — Three Missoulia residents have been working to unearth truths about the Garden City's history for the past two years, and this weekend, their research will be shown to Montanans for the first time.

"The Bodies Beneath Us" is a documentary about two forgotten cemeteries in Missoula that shows the treatment of marginalized groups in Montana.

Dylan Yonce, Paul Kim and Max Cumming came together two years ago over a shared desire to tell an unheard story of Missoula.



At the base of Mount Jumbo, near Cherry and Poplar Streets, the remains of several Chinese Americans are buried underneath a stretch of neighborhood homes.

Not only has the cemetery been largely forgotten, but so has the role of Chinese Americans in the development of Missoula.

Through the documentary, Cumming, Kim and Yonce have been able to explain where these people likely came from, and why development has covered up their remains.

The three documentarians have fought for recognition of Cherry Street Cemetery at Missoula City Council meetings and thanks to their work, a commemorative sign will be installed this summer near the estimated site of the cemetery.

“Paul, Max and I are all really hopeful that those will kind of be a lasting thing that we can give back to the community,” Yonce says.



Down the street from the Chinese cemetery, another forgotten grave site lies underneath Rattlesnake Elementary. The school is located in the same spot where the Missoula Poor Farm once stood. It's where the remains of thousands of impoverished local residents are still buried.

The making of the film was an emotionally taxing project, according to Yonce, and the premiere brings mixed emotions. While it’s nerve-racking to show two year’s worth of work, Yonce says it is important for the community to hear this story.

“I’m mostly just excited for my community and the whole community that’s been involved with this project to finally get to see it together and then hopefully have some good, constructive conversation about it,” Yonce says.

The 53-minute film premieres Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m. at the Covellite Theater in Butte. Tickets can be purchased online. It will also show on May 6 and May 13 at the Roxy in Missoula, tickets for which can be found on the Roxy website.

The film is the first project of its kind for Cumming, Yonce and Kim, but has already gained community support.

They’ve received many donations from the community to reimburse some of the work and money the three have put into the entirely self-funded project.

They are still asking for donations to help cover the cost of festival submission fees.

The Foundation of Montana History is the documentary’s fiscal sponsor, and ACLU Montana is sponsoring the film’s showing at the Roxy.

Despite the blunt honesty of Missoula’s past, Yonce says she hopes Montanans can see the love for her hometown through the film.

“This project was born out of a deep love for this place, for the people who live here,” Yonce says. “The project would not have been possible without all of the people who interviewed for the movie, who pointed us in the right direction for information, who shared their stories with us, and so the movie really is for and about them and all of the things they did to support us…. I’m excited to share my love of Missoula through this work of art.”