Missoula eighth grade students community projects helping others local, abroad

MISSOULA — Eighth grade students at the Missoula International School have been working on a year-long community project.

The students get to choose their topics to either highlight local or global causes.

“We think of [menstrual pads] as just like basic things that we need. But it's really impactful to see people who don't get the privileges we do,” student Zev Siegel shared.

Following in the footsteps of a former Missoula International School student, Siegel and her partner Alexandria Miller decided to help girls in Malawi by sending over handmade feminine products.

“Originally, our plan was just to try to create a reusable pad that worked because we had never found one that worked," Siegel detailed. "And then we thought, why don't we send them to girls in need?”

Thus, around 80 cloth pads made their way across the Atlantic to the Othakarhaka Foundation.

Head of School Julie Lennox believes these community projects make the kids better citizens of the world.

“I think that's super important to take action and feel like you're contributing to making our world a better place, helps kids feel empowered and kind of have that agency...to know that they can contribute from very small, very local to global," she explained.

While the girls connected with Africa, David Berry used his project to raise money for childhood cancer treatment.

“Well, six years ago, my older brother was diagnosed with bone cancer. And throughout this, like a lot of times I would go to the Jimmy Fund clinic with him where he actually got chemotherapy and I would have to see all the, the little kids that were going through this treatment and what it was doing to their bodies,” Berry said.

Berry saw the after-effects of his brother’s treatment and held a talent show to raise money for the Children’s Oncology Group. He totaled over $6,000 on his GoFundMe.

“It was very challenging, organizing the event and after the event, my hands were like trembling because I was just had so much adrenaline, I guess. But it was really awesome to see it all work,” he stated.

Not only are the kids affecting change in the world but they are also inspiring those who are coming after them. 6th and 7th graders get to watch the presentations and see what peaks their interest.

“For the younger kids who get to see the projects, you can see the inspiration they get, and as sixth graders they start thinking about what am I going to do for my eighth grade project?” Lennox told MTN.