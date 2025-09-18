MISSOULA - Creating the newly renovated Missoula YMCA was a multi-year, multi-million-dollar effort and to celebrate, they hosted a free block party after almost four years of work.

"My biggest word for this place is community," YMCA personal trainer Melissa Hand told MTN.

Hand felt such a sense of connection to the YMCA that after years of working out, she decided to actually work there.

"I just love it because you find true friends here. Like it's just different than any gym I've ever been in," Hand shared.

Watch to learn more about the newly renovated Missoula YMCA facility:

Missoula Family YMCA celebrates renovated campus

Hand says the YMCA is more than a fitness center. Now that 36 months of construction and even longer of fundraising are just about complete, it's a hub.

"Many of the basketball kids that are so excited about the gymnasium. And now we're going to have the little water feature that's outside and we're going to have a tween room downstairs," Hand explained.

Utilizing around $19 million, the YMCA added an airnasium — an outdoor yet covered basketball court — upgraded their childcare capabilities, put in a free splash pad and all abilities playground.

The improvements give the whole center a new look, telling the community they're 'Here for Good'.

"We've been here in Missoula for over 50 years. We're here for a good cause. We also wanted to be here for another 50 years, and this project was a part of making sure that this Y matched what our community needed," YMCA CEO Heather Foster stated.

Staff invite people to come check out the new facilities anytime.

"We just have more classes and we're just offering more and more things to people and so it's just the ability to serve more people," Hand said.

"We believe our YMCA is a space that people can find common ground and connectivity and health and that's really what we're all about," Foster added.

The Missoula YMCA is located at 3000 South Russell Street.