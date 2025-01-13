Missoula Family YMCA nears $20.3 million goal for renovations

MISSOULA — If you're interested in supporting a local community and family center, Missoula Family YMCA is collecting donations to re-imagine and renovate its Russel Street Campus.

In order to complete ongoing renovations, the YMCA currently needs $1.3 million to cover the $20.5 million cost.

Interested donors have until Jan. 15 to submit a contribution matched by a grant, up to $500,000, from the Washington Foundation.

Donations will go toward finishing construction of an outdoor court, a Youth Innovation Center, an all-abilities playground and drop-in child care. All contributions will remain local and are tax deductible.

To donate you can visit Missoula Family YMCA’s main office at 3000 S. Russell St. or ymcahereforgood.com .