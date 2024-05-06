Watch Now
Missoula Fire Department: Bears seen Monday morning

Missoula Fire Department
Posted at 11:49 AM, May 06, 2024
MISSOULA — Some bears have been busy Monday morning making the rounds in Missoula.

The City of Missoula Fire Department shared photos on social media of three bears that have been seen in the Greenough Park area.

"Please be cautious and bear aware if you are near our Headquarters Station (625 E Pine) as there are three furry visitors in the area," the post states.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has been alerted of the sighting, which has also been posted to www.missoulabears.org.

Residents are being reminded to keep their trash securely stored, avoid leaving out pet food, and be careful when encountering wildlife.

